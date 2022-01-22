New Delhi: Google is reportedly working on an in-house smartwatch and it is likely to be released in May 26, popular tipster Jon Prosser said. In a tweet, Jon Prosser said he has heard that Pixel Watch will be launched by Google in May but the tech giant, which is “known for pushing dates”, may also postpone the release. This timeline syncs with the Google I/O developer conference where Google announces a sleuth of hardware and software upgrades.Also Read - Project 'Jedi Blue': Google, Meta CEOs Face Lawsuit For Collusion to Dominate Ad Market. Details Here

“Pixel Watch. I have heard that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26, over a year since we leaked it. This is the first time we have seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates, but if they do, we will know,” Prosser tweeted. Also Read - Pixel Fold Smartphone Design Revealed In Android 12L Beta 2

Pixel Watch 👇 I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it. This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

Also Read - Apple Beats Microsoft To Become First Company With $3 Trillion M-Cap

Google is yet to release an official statement on the release date of the Pixel Watch. Google was earlier expected to unveil its first smartwatch alongside the Pixel 6, but the launch was reportedly delayed.

What will be the features of Google’s Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch is expected to debut with features that may not be initially available on other Wear OS watches. One such anticipated feature is the next-generation of Google Assistant, news agency IANS reported.

There is also a possibility that Google might go with an Exynos-based Tensor chip for its upcoming smartwatch. Currently, Google Pixel 6 devices are using the Tensor GS 101 chipset, which is basically an Exynos processor with hardware enhancements.

AIn addition, the Watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor, with Google also reportedly working on debuting a Fitbit integration into Wear OS with the new watch when it launches.