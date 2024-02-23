Home

Google Suspends Image Generation From Gemini AI After Bizarre Results, Here’s What Went Wrong

Gemini recently unveiled its image generation capability, allowing its users to generate images based on prompts. However, the feature has been temporarily suspended by Google due to inaccuracies reported by users.

New Delhi: Google Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is an AI chatbot developed by Google. Launched earlier on February 8, 2024, Gemini was aimed at revolutionising conversational AI by offering plenty of generative models, apps, and services. One of its recently launched features is the ability to generate images from text prompts. Users can describe scenes, objects, or scenarios, and Gemini transforms these textual descriptions into visual representations. Whether it’s a futuristic car driving through a mountain road or a dog riding a surfboard, Gemini brings imagination to life with its image-generation capabilities. However, users took to social media to report inaccuracies in images generated by Gemini, following which the tech-giant immediately halted the AI feature.

Why Google Suspended Image Generation

Despite its promising features, Gemini faced swift backlash due to historical inaccuracies in the images it produced. Social media users pointed out instances where the AI depicted U.S. Founding Fathers as individuals of colour, a portrayal that deviated from historical reality. In response, Google temporarily suspended Gemini’s ability to generate images of people. The company acknowledged the need for improvement and pledged to release an improved version soon. This move reflects Google’s commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring accurate depictions in its AI models.

Other Available AI image-generating alternatives

If you are looking for alternatives to Google Gemini AI for image generation, here are some options to consider:

DreamStudio (Stable Diffusion): This image generator stands out for its exceptional image quality, offering photo-like realism and the ability to create stunning artwork. Its user-friendly interface further enhances its appeal, enabling effortless customisation of images to suit individual preferences . DALL-E 3 (formerly DALL-E 2): This user-friendly image generator seamlessly integrates into ChatGPT, simplifying the process of customising images with its intuitive interface. By being directly integrated, it streamlines the workflow and enhances the overall user experience. Additionally, it offers automatic improvements to AI prompts, further enhancing efficiency and output quality . Adobe Firefly: This image generation and editing platform provides users with a comprehensive set of tools for creating and refining images. While it delivers relatively impressive image quality, there are occasional discrepancies between the prompts and the generated results. Notably, images produced through Adobe Firefly are deemed safer for commercial use due to their adherence to copyright standards .

What is Google Gemini

Google Gemini is a powerful AI model that is optimised for three different sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. It is a multimodal model that can understand, operate across, and combine different types of information, including text, code, audio, image, and video. Gemini is also flexible and can efficiently run on everything from data centres to mobile devices. One of the features of Gemini is its image generation capability, which allows it to generate images based on prompts. However, this feature has been temporarily suspended by Google due to inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.

