Google To Add Artificial Intelligence For Smooth, Seamless Customer Support

Google Artificial Intelligence: Tech company Google is working on adding artificial intelligence to customer support. The company will roll out this feature soon. By using this, mobile users will be able to get answers to their questions in a better way. Currently, AI customer support is available for the beta versions of Google Maps and Play Store. The company is also incorporating AI in its other products including Gmail and Docs to improve the user experience.

Google recently launched its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, to compete with ChatGPT. These AI tools are designed to behave like humans. Google claims that Gemini is much more efficient than other models in tasks like understanding, reasoning, coding, and planning. It has been introduced in three versions: Pro, Ultra, and Nano.

In The Google Pipeline

Google is working on a different strategy from companies like Microsoft and OpenAI to move forward in the field of AI. Along with software, Google is improving the capabilities of hardware.

The company recently introduced Gemini chatbot on Pixel 8 Pro which can complete AI tasks easily. The company will roll out the AI ​​customer support feature to all its users in the coming months.

Google announced adding new features to Google Maps to improve the experience of users. It includes many features like Google Lens, Live View Walking, Lens in Efficient Routing, Address Descriptor, and Local Train Support.

The company said that all these upcoming features will first be available for Android users then they will be rolled out for iOS users. Google said that the target of the features is to create localized maps for the needs of Indian users. Along with this, a more comprehensive map has to be developed for India, which meets the different needs of the country.

Also, Google is going to update the Safety Check feature in the web browser Google Chrome. This feature will now automatically check security threats in the background for the privacy and safety of the users.

According to the new Google Chrome update, if any password of the user saved in Chrome is tampered with or someone tries to break it or uses it on another device, then this feature will alert the users by sending an automatic notification. This update has been made to keep the user’s online accounts secure.

