New Delhi: As per the announcement last month, Google will update its policy on Wednesday and accordingly will ban third-party call recording apps from getting listed on the Play Store. However, there will be no change to the phones that come with an inbuilt call recording feature.

According to the new and updated Google Play Store Policy, the call recording will not be allowed using Google's accessibility APIs. This has been done as part of the tech giant's efforts to crack down on apps that use Android's accessibility APIs for non-accessibility reasons.

Issuing a clarification in this regard, Google said the change will only affect third-party apps. However, the call recording on the Google Dialer will still function if it is available on your device or region. Any preloaded Dialer app with a call recording feature will work perfectly fine. But the apps with a call recording feature available on the Google Play store will be banned.

In the meantime, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones that offer built-in call recording functionalities will continue with the services. If the customer is using a Samsung or Xiaomi phone with their own custom diallers, he will be able to still record the same way as before.