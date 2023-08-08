Home

Google To Check Grammar Through Artificial Intelligence, Feature Available Only For English Language

Google has recently added the 'grammar check' feature to its search engine. With its help, users can check the grammar of any sentence. However, right now this feature can be used only in the English language.

Google Grammar Check Using Artificial Intelligence: Tech giant Google has recently added the ‘grammar check’ feature to its search engine. With its help, users can check the grammar of any sentence. However, right now this feature can be used only in the English language.

In the coming time, the company can roll out this feature for other languages ​​as well. The grammar checker feature checks whether a sentence is spelled correctly or how to fix it.

How To Use Google’s Grammar Check Feature

To use the grammar check tool in Google Search:

Open Google Search.

Type the sentence you want Google to check for grammar and write “grammar check” on its end.

For example, Type ” Under the new set of rules, MLAs will not be able to tear any document in the House. grammar check” in search and press enter.

In the search result window, Google will display the output provided by the grammar check to verify if the grammar is correct. If there are no issues, the “Grammar Check” section/card that appears as the first result will show a green checkmark. If it is not correct, it will indicate how to correct the phrase or sentence. It can also correct spelling mistakes.

Not 100% Accurate Yet

Google said in a blog post, “AI is used to analyze language and correct grammar. Its suggestion may not be 100% accurate. This happens especially in the case of incomplete sentences. Along with this, many times this tool of Google is also not active.”

Users Can Give Feedback To Google For Grammar Check

Google has told through a blog post that users can give their opinion regarding the result of Grammar Check. Along with this, you can also file a complaint.

Google’s Warning

However, Google warns users that its AI-backed grammar check will not run “when the content might be in violation of Google Search’s overall policies or these policies for Search features.”

This includes:

Dangerous content

Harassing content

Hateful content

Medical content

Sexually explicit content

Terrorist content

Violence and gore

Vulgar language and profanity

Google already offers grammar check features on platforms such as Gmail and Google Drive. Now, integrating this tool into Search aligns seamlessly with the company’s diverse offerings, including a comprehensive dictionary tool. This addition eliminates the need to open separate applications like Google Docs, saving users time and inconvenience.

Notably, Google released the support document for this AI feature just last month.

Although most people probably don’t care about the grammar of their search phrases, it is suspected that this tool is meant to be more general purpose. If one of your sentences looks off when you type it into a messaging app for example, Google’s hope seems to be that you’ll give it a check with Google Search because anything that encourages more searches and engagement is good for business, says theverge.com.

When trying a more complicated sentence, the limits of Google Search’s grammar check feature start to emerge. For example, the sentence “my field has less blades of grass than my neighbor’s,” a sentence that technically confuses the words “less” and “fewer,” didn’t generate a correction in Google Search. But “my field has fewer grass than my neighbor’s” did. Google Docs performed better; its own built-in grammar checking tool spotted the grammatical error in both sentences, adds theverge.com.

