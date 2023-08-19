Home

Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Starting December | How To Secure Your Account

Google has started sending emails to its users to let them know about the change. The emails will also provide instructions on how to keep your account active.

The simplest way to secure your Google Account is to sign in to the account at least once every two years.

New Delhi: Google has updated its inactivity policy for Google Accounts. Previously, accounts were considered inactive after 18 months of no activity. Now, accounts will be considered inactive after 2 years of no activity. This means that any Google Account that has not been signed in to or used within 2 years will be deleted.

Google is making this change to help protect users’ privacy and security. Inactive accounts are more vulnerable to being hacked or compromised. By deleting inactive accounts, Google can help to reduce the risk of these attacks.

How To Secure Your Account

The simplest way to keep a Google Account active is to sign in to the account at least once every two years. If you have signed in to your Google Account recently in the past two years, your account is considered active and will not be deleted, said the company.

Google Starts Sending Warning Emails

Google has started sending emails to its users to let them know about the change. The emails will also provide instructions on how to keep your account active. If you do not want your account to be deleted, you can sign in to it at least once every 2 years.

An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023, the tech giant said. These changes do not impact you unless you have been inactive in your Google Account for two years or have not used your account to sign in to any Google service for over two years.

What is Google Saying

“While the changes go into effect today, the earliest we would enforce any account deletion would be December 2023,” said Google.

If the account is considered inactive, Google will send several reminder emails to both users and their recovery emails (if any have been provided) before the company takes any action or delete any account content.

“These reminder emails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account. After a Google Account is deleted, the Gmail address for the deleted account cannot be used again when creating a new Google Account,” said the company.

(With IANS inputs)

