Google To Finally Prevent Bulk Spamming In Gmail From April 2024; More Details Here

Google's popular email service, Gmail, has been releasing updates to deal with spam, and in April 2024. The free email platform will implement new policies which will introduce mass rejections to email spammers.

Gmail's upcoming policy helps to combat unwanted spam email sent in bulk. (Image Source: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Starting in April 2024, Google will enforce new email sender authentication rules, leading to the rejection of unauthenticated or non-compliant emails sent to personal Gmail accounts. The new rules are aimed at protecting Gmail users from unwanted mass emails and increasing sender-side security. The free email service from Google has over 1.8 billion active users in 2024 and growing. Here are more details on the soon-to-be-implemented policy for Gmail.

Gmail vs Unwanted Mails

Over the years, Gmail has launched many features, including spam filters to combat unwanted emails ending up in its users accounts. From deleting spam messages every 30 days to automatically flagging them whenever they use trigger words, the email service from Google has tried several possibilities. Google has now announced a new way to prevent unwanted emails from being spammed starting this April, 2024, in a “gradual and progressive way,” as quoted by the tech giant.

Gmail’s New Policies For Combating Spam

Bulk senders will have until June 1 to implement one-click unsubscribe in all commercial and promotional messages. These changes will only impact bulk emails sent to personal Gmail accounts, with a requirement for senders of at least 5,000 messages a day to authenticate the outgoing email and avoid sending unwanted or unsolicited emails. The 5,000-message limit is calculated for emails sent from the same primary domain, regardless of how many subdomains are used.

New Requirements For Bulk Senders

The new requirements for bulk senders include the following:

Authenticating their email using well-established best practices.

Enabling easy unsubscription with one-click unsubscribe in all commercial and promotional messages.

Ensuring they’re sending wanted emails and staying under a clear spam rate threshold .

These requirements are aimed at improving sender-side security, increasing the control users have over their inboxes, and reducing the risk of phishing and spoofing. The changes are part of Google’s efforts to stop more complex and pressing threats, with the goal of creating a safer, less spammy inbox for Gmail users.

How does Gmail Unsubscribe Feature Help

The unsubscribe feature in Gmail helps combat spam by providing users with an easy and efficient way to stop receiving unwanted messages from specific email senders. This feature is part of Google’s efforts to reduce unwanted mass emails and increase sender-side security. By requiring large senders to give Gmail recipients the ability to unsubscribe from commercial email in one click and process unsubscription requests within two days, the feature aims to reduce the volume of unsolicited or unwanted messages in users’ inboxes.

Additionally, by enabling users to easily opt out of receiving messages they no longer want, the unsubscribe feature helps reduce the risk of phishing and spoofing, ultimately creating a safer and less spammy inbox for Gmail users.

