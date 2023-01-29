Top Recommended Stories
Google To Get Rid Of Chrome’s Screenshot Editing Feature | Deets Here
Tech giant Google may get rid of its Chrome's screenshot editing feature after putting months of hard work into its development.
New Delhi: Tech giant Google may get rid of its Chrome’s screenshot editing feature after putting months of hard work into its development. A year ago, Google began developing a tool for editing screenshots directly in the desktop browser.
Also Read:
This feature, which was first introduced in Chrome Canary version 98, seemed intended to be released outside of its feature flag as a tool accessible to all users, Android Police reported as per news agency IANS. According to Chromium changes made earlier this week, the screenshot tool is expected to vanish, at least in its current form.
A series of commits made by engineers on the Chromium Gerrit, where updates to Chrome’s open-source code base are submitted, entirely removed the screenshot editing feature from the browser. It usually takes around 10 weeks for commits in Chromium to make their way to Chrome stable, the report said.
Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new security option to block insecure hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) downloads in Chrome.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.