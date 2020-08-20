Search engine company Google could launch its flagship smartphones Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G from September 30. A tweet by popular leaker Jon Prosser reveals that both Google 4a 5G and 5 could launch on September 30. As per the leaks, users can get Google Pixel 5 5G variant in green and black color on September 30. Also, a black color Google Pixel 4a 5G can be spotted on the same day. Further, the Google Pixel 4a 5G will also be available in white color option in October. As of now, no information has yet been revealed about the unique features of the Google Pixel 5 smartphone. Last year, features like Motion Sense Gesture and Astrophotography Mode were added to the Pixel 4. This phone can come for sale in India in October on Flipkart. Also Read - Google Discontinues Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to Make Way For Pixel 4a Release

Earlier an information surfaced on the internet revealed that Google could launch its 4a 5G and 5 in October. This information came from a blog written by Google’s France unit. Although the date was later removed from this blog, some people had kept a screenshot of it before the date was deleted, after which this information has been revealed. The screenshot of this blog post from Google has been shared by users named Maxime (@ monog0n) on Twitter, which was first spotted by 9to5Google. As of now, no information has yet been revealed about the unique features of the Google Pixel 5 smartphone.

Google recently launched a Pixel 4a smartphone. The company has priced the Google Pixel 4a at $ 349 (about Rs 26,300). Google can launch the Pixel 4a 5G variant in October. During the launch of Pixel 4a, Google has announced that the company will soon launch two new 5G Pixel phones Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the global market. But both these phones will not be launched in India and Singapore. Citing the reason for not launching it in India, the company said that ‘this decision has been taken keeping in mind the different factors like local market and trends’.

The Pixel 5 smartphone is Google’s 2020 flagship smartphone. However, the launch date of this smartphone has not been revealed now. Several smartphone manufacturers such as Apple’s upcoming product are being delayed due to the Coronavirus infection. Google France wrote in a blog post that pre-orders could begin on 8 October 2020.