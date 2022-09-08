New York: Google will on October 6 launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch as the company prepares to take on a new line of rival products from Apple. Called ‘Made by Google,’ the hardware launch event will see new devices as shown by the company at its I/O developer conference earlier this year. Google’s new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said. “It’s all coming together. Join us live for MadeByGoogle on October 6. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar,” Google said in a tweet.

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 SERIES

Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on second-generation ‘Tensor G2’ chip. The Tensor chip was built in partnership with Samsung, enhancing Exynos-like processors with Google’s machine learning prowess.

According to 9to5Google, on the updated magazine page for the Pixel 7, there’s now a reference to the “Google Tensor G2” chip. It is likely that the Tensor G2 chip will also arrive in next year’s Pixel 7a as well as in a rumoured Google foldable device.

The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google’s custom mobile chip called Tensor. Tensor G2 will allow Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to “bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

GOOGLE PIXEL WATCH

The Pixel Watch will come with a circular, domed design and features a “tactile” crown and side button.

Made of recycled stainless steel, the watch will run Wear OS 3 that features a “refreshed UI” with better navigation and smart notifications.

“It has customisable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you’ll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools right on your wrist,” according to the company.

Google had bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The Fitbit integration will go beyond customising watch faces and be “imbued throughout” the Pixel Watch experience.

The launch event will take place at 10 am ET (2 pm GMT) in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York.Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.

(With IANS inputs)