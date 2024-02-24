Home

Google Pay Introduces Soundpad For Merchants Using UPI To Rival With Paytm, PhonePe; More Details Here

Google Pay Introduces Soundpad For Merchants Using UPI To Rival With Paytm, PhonePe; More Details Here

After Paytm and PhonePe, Google has unveiled its Soundbox receiving good reviews during its trial. Here are more details on the device.

Google's new Soundpad is here to compete with the Paytm and PhonePe Soundbox. (Image: Google)

New Delhi: Google is set to introduce its first wireless speaker, the SoundPod, in India. This cutting-edge device will have a significant impact on verifying payments made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) instant payment system. The move is part of Google’s strategic plan to compete in the highly competitive digital payment sector, where competitors like PhonePe and Paytm have already established similar solutions for merchants in the Indian market. With its advanced technology and user-friendly interface, the SoundPod aims to enhance the overall payment ecosystem in India. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Rollout Announcement

Google’s VP of Products for Google Pay, Ambarish Kenghe, announced the rollout of the SoundPod through a blog post. The deployment will target small merchants across India over the coming months. Notably, the SoundPod has undergone a year-long trial period, during which participating merchants lauded its ability to expedite checkouts.

Google SoundPod: Features, Competitor comparison

Equipped with an LCD screen and a single speaker, the SoundPod boasts 4G connectivity. Its functionality is enhanced with three LED indicators, providing status updates on battery life, charging, and connectivity. Intuitive menu, volume, and power buttons ensure effortless navigation for users.

In comparison, Paytm’s ‘Soundbox’ speakers offer varying battery life, ranging from four to 12 days, along with 2G or 4G connectivity options. Some models feature LCD screens, while others support Bluetooth-enabled music playback. On the other hand, PhonePe’s SmartSpeaker provides up to four days of battery life and supports multiple languages.

Subscription Plans and Incentives

While Google has yet to specify a precise release timeline for the SoundPod in India, its competitors have already deployed similar devices across the nation. These solutions typically entail a monthly subscription fee, ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 125, for access to audio-based announcement services.

Google is set to offer two subscription options for the SoundPod in India. Merchants can either opt for a one-time fee of Rs. 499, coupled with a monthly subscription of Rs. 125, or choose an annual subscription priced at Rs. 1,499, which exempts them from the one-time fee. Moreover, merchants processing 400 payments monthly through QR codes stand to benefit from a guaranteed cashback of Rs. 125.

Impact of Google Soundpad

Initially, the SoundPod by Google Pay was launched as a pilot program exclusively in India, specifically targeting merchants in northern regions such as Delhi. However, Google has since announced plans to expand the availability of SoundPods across India, indicating that the device is now intended to serve merchants nationwide. Although the initial focus was within India, the broader intention seems to include global expansion, as indicated by Google’s mention of collaborating with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) to enable UPI payments outside India.

