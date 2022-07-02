New York: Google will delete location data after people visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other sensitive locations, the tech giant announced in a blog post Friday. The update “will take effect in the coming weeks,” Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. Additionally, the company will soon add a feature for users to delete multiple menstruation logs at once on Google Fit and Fitbit apps, Fitzpatrick wrote.Also Read - Google Brings Updates to its Password Manager, Allows Users to Add Shortcut to Their Android Home Screen

As state laws limiting abortions set in after the US supreme court decided last month that they are no longer guaranteed by the constitution, the technology industry has fretted police could obtain warrants for customers’ search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans. Also Read - Tech Reveal: Top Smartphones Launching in India in July 2022, Price, Specifications and Features - Watch

Google will also delete data entries of users who visit counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and plastic surgery clinics, Fitzpatrick wrote. Tracking location history is off by default, and it can be deleted at any time, she added. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code: Step-by-step Guide To Do

Activists and politicians have been calling on Google and other tech giants to limit the amount of information they collect to avoid it being used by law enforcement for abortion investigations and prosecutions.

Fitzpatrick also sought to reassure users that the company takes data privacy seriously. “Google has a long track record of pushing back on overly broad demands from law enforcement, including objecting to some demands entirely,” she wrote.

“We take into account the privacy and security expectations of people using our products, and we notify people when we comply with government demands.”

Concerns over smartphone data and reproductive rights arose even before the Supreme Court ruling, when several conservative US states in recent months passed laws that give members of the public the right to sue doctors who perform abortions — or anyone who helps facilitate them.

That led a group of top Democratic lawmakers in May to send a letter to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, asking him to stop collecting smartphone location data lest it become “a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care.”