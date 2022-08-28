New Delhi: American technology giant Google is planning to launch a new shortcut to the Google Meet app that will enable the users to unmute themselves when on a video call. The company is adding the ability to unmute using the spacebar. The users can now unmute yourself in a video call by simply pressing and holding the spacebar.Also Read - Chat At Your Own Risk: Google Issues Warning As It Launches AI Chatbot

Google blog post reads that the feature will start rolling out to users from September 9 onwards. It will be off for all users by default.

"To quickly unmute yourself during a meeting, you can now hold down the spacebar to be unmuted, then release the spacebar to return to a muted state," Google said via a blog post.

According to the experts, the new feature will be a helpful addition to Google Meet, considering the pandemic is yet to be over and video calls are here to stay.

“We hope this makes it even easier for you to participate in your meetings by quickly unmuting to say something,” the post mentions. In the blogpost, Google says that the feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself.

Google says that the new shortcut will be available to all Google Workspace customers. Personal Google account users on all web browsers will also be eligible for the new feature.

“Available to all Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers,” the post says.