Google Updates Gemini Advanced With New Coding Features; Know More Here

Google releases new update for Gemini Advanced users. (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Google had recently rebranded its Bard AI into Gemini, releasing it across the Web, Android, and iOS platforms. On February 20, 2024, Google released an all-new exclusive update for its Gemini Advanced users. Gemini Advanced is a paid subscription plan offered by Google, providing access to the Ultra 1.0 model, which is the most capable AI model in the Gemini family. With the new update, the Gemini Advanced AI now supports Python codes to be edited and executed. Here are more details on the update.

Google Gemini Advanced: Exclusive Python Features

The new update to Gemini Advanced introduces the ability to edit and run Python code directly in the user interface. This feature is exclusive to Gemini Advanced and allows users to experiment with code, see how changes affect the output, and verify that the code works as intended. The significance of this update lies in its benefits for learning and verification. Students can use Gemini’s code examples to better understand how modifications impact the outputs, enhancing their interactive learning experience and helping them grasp coding concepts more effectively. For developers, this feature enables quick checks to ensure that the code generated by Gemini runs correctly before being used, saving time and ensuring functional code.

Significance of the Update

The Edit and run Python feature of the Gemini Advanced update enables users to code directly in the user interface. This further allows them to experiment with code, see how changes affect the output, and verify that the code works as intended. The feature is currently exclusive to Gemini Advanced, offering a more capable experience in reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration.

Advantages of Gemini Advanced Python Update

Benefit for Learning : Students can play with Gemini’s code examples to better understand how modifications impact the outputs, enhancing their interactive learning experience and helping them grasp coding concepts more effectively .

Benefit for Verification: Developers can quickly check if the code generated by Gemini runs correctly before being used, saving time and ensuring functional code .

Google Gemini Features

While both Google Gemini and Gemini Advanced have many similar (core) features, Gemini Advanced offers some extra capabilities. Here is a breakdown:

Core Features (Both Gemini and Gemini Advanced)

Multimodality: Both AI understands and reasons across text, images, audio, and video, allowing for richer interpretations and responses.

Both AI understands and reasons across text, images, audio, and video, allowing for richer interpretations and responses. Reasoning and Explanation: They are capable of explaining their thought process and providing justifications for their answers, helping users build trust and understanding.

They are capable of explaining their thought process and providing justifications for their answers, helping users build trust and understanding. Advanced Information Retrieval: AI accesses and processes information from diverse sources, leading to more comprehensive and insightful responses.

AI accesses and processes information from diverse sources, leading to more comprehensive and insightful responses. Creative and Expressive Capabilities: They can generate different creative text formats like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc.

They can generate different creative text formats like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc. Technical Prowess: Gemini can handle technical questions and tasks confidently, explaining complex concepts and generating code in various languages.

