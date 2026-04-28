Home

Technology

Google Wallet Aadhar update: You can now save your Aadhaar verifiable credentials for online transactions; heres how to do it

Google Wallet Aadhar update: You can now save your Aadhaar verifiable credentials for online transactions; here’s how to do it

Google Wallet introduces Aadhaar-based verifiable credentials in India, enabling safer and faster identity verification for online services.

Google (AI image)

Google- Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials update: In a big development for the residents of India who regularly use Aadhar on the internet, US tech giant Google has said that Indian users can now safely save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly in Google Wallet to verify identity for everyday uses in a secure, digital-first way, giving them a quicker layout and payment across the internet. Here are all the details you need to know about the step taken by US tech giant Google for fixing Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly in Google Wallet to verify identity.

Good news for users enabling trusted interactions across services

For those who users who have cases include proving age for entertainment to enabling trusted interactions across services like BharatMatrimony, Atlys, and more on everyday basis, this feature will help them, a blog post from Google said, as quoted by IANS news agency.

As per the report, the feature, built on the company’s partnership with UIDAI, will help users to verify identity on the device and uses global standards and features such as selective disclosure so only necessary information is shared when required.

Also read: Google System Update April 2026 Rolls Out: New play store features, security boost and performance improvements for android devices

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How will Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials help users?

Also, initial partners include PVR INOX for age checks and rewards when watching movies, BharatMatrimony for verified ‘Prime’ profiles and Atlys for auto‑filling international visa applications with a single tap.

What Google said on security, privacy and interoperability of Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials?

“Security, privacy and interoperability are at the foundation of our approach to digital identity, and are built into every layer of this integration,” Google said.

The company also said it is expanding digital ID features globally, enabling users in Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil to create ID passes based on passport information and save them in Google Wallet.

Also read: Google likely to gain USD 100 billion from SpaceX investment, says report

“This offers a simple and private way to verify identity or age for in-person and online services that require it, like when needed to sign into your accounts,” the post said. Digital IDs are a convenient and helpful tool to help prove users’ identity without needing to dig through a physical wallet.

Google recently rolled out Search Live globally, enabling interactive, real‑time conversations with Search in AI Mode across more than 200 countries and territories, using both voice and camera.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.