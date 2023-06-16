Home

Google Warns Its Employees Against Sharing Confidential Info On ChatGPT, Bard | Here’s Why

Alphabet has also strictly notified its engineers to avoid direct use of codes that the AI chatbots can generate.

In a survey conducted by Fishbowl, almost 43% of professionals accepted that they use ChatGPT or any other AI chatbot with or without consent of their bosses. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Google has warned its employees against sharing any confidential data with OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT’ and also its own chatbot, Bard. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., citing its long-standing policy on safeguarding information, issued such a warning.

News agency Reuters reported that Alphabet has also strictly notified its engineers to avoid direct use of codes that the AI chatbots can generate. When approached by the agency, the company said that ‘Bard,” although it helps programmers most of the time, can also suggest weird codes.

Google’s Warning To Its Employees

“Bard can make undesired code suggestions, but it helps programmers nonetheless,”, the company said in a statement.

The report also says that the company has not forbidden its employees from using the chatbots but has only warned against putting confidential data into them.

43% Of Professionals Use Chatbots

In a survey conducted by Fishbowl, almost 43% of professionals accepted that they use ChatGPT or any other AI chatbot with or without the consent of their bosses.

Talking about the risks associated with free-to-use chatbots, Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said sharing personal or private information on chatbots is like “turning a bunch of PhD students loose in all of your private records.”

Google’s AI Chatbot Bard: An Answer To ‘ChatGPT’

Bard is Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is a conversational but experimental AI chat service. It was revealed by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on February 6. Google has announced that the chatbot will support Japanese and Korean, and it is on track to support more than 40 other languages.

Other AI Apps That Google Has

Google has developed various AI tools, including an AI-based image generator. In addition to this, Google has also developed a music generator named MusicLM, which Google says it has no plans to launch as of date.

