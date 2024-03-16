Home

Google Warns Users Of Google Drive Spam Attacks; Here’s How To Protect

New Delhi: The IT giant Google has lately alerted consumers about a spike in spam assaults that are directed towards Google Drive users. Individuals have complained to Google about getting requests to approve dubious files sent to their Drive account on Google. Google Drive has become aware of a recent spate of spam campaigns in which the user is asked to approve a questionable file. Google sent advice saying, “Please follow the methods indicated in Mark or unmark spam in Drive for any files that you suspect may be spam.”

Learn more about the warning issued by Google and how to protect yourself against the Drive Spam attack.

Google Alerts Drive Users For Spam

When receiving suspicious files, Google advises users not to approve the document or open any of the links within. Rather, users are urged to open the file without taking any risks, report any abuse, and ban the user who is linked to it. In order to reduce potential dangers, the Google emphasises that users should not connect with any links or approve the document.

Google adds that if the notice does not open the file right away, it is because the spam document was blocked after the notification was sent. Google is making continuous improvements to its detection algorithms to stop sending these kinds of messages in the future.

Steps To Protect Yourself From Spam Attacks

Below are a few steps to follow in order to protect yourself from Spam attacks:

Be Cautious of Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on any links in emails or notifications from unknown senders, especially those that prompt you to sign in to your Google account or access shared documents . Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspicious file or email, report it as abuse and block the user associated with it. On mobile devices, tap the three-dot menu attached to the file and select “Report.” On computers, right-click the file and choose the “Block or report” option . Utilise the Spam Folder: Google Drive introduced a Spam folder in 2023 to store potentially dangerous files. Move any suspicious-looking files into this folder to segregate them from regular files and prevent any associated updates or notifications . Stay Educated: Educate yourself and your organisation on the signs of spearphishing with Google Drive sharing. Awareness of common phishing tactics is crucial in protecting users and organisations from falling victim to such attacks . Enhance Security Awareness: Cybersecurity leaders should provide security awareness training to employees at all levels. Regular training sessions and phishing simulation tools can help employees recognise and respond to phishing attempts effectively .

These proactive steps enhance security and help users manage potentially risky content effectively.

