Google Working On New Shortcut To Quickly Close Tabs On Chrome

The new shortcut is expected to be a mouse input, which will allow users to close the active tab with a double-click action, reports Android Police.

San Francisco: Google is reportedly working on a new shortcut for Chrome, which will provide users a faster way to close tabs. The new shortcut is expected to be a mouse input, which will allow users to close the active tab with a double-click action, reports Android Police.

Currently, pressing Ctrl+W on the keyboard closes the active tab in Chrome for Windows, and the standard way of doing this with a mouse includes clicking on the little cross icon beside the tab name.

However, with the new shortcut, users will be able to close tabs with a simple double-click action, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new feature for Chrome that will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.

A new flag was found in Chrome for Android which indicated that the tech giant is working on a new feature called ‘quick delete’, and it is likely to be available from the overflow menu located where the three vertical dots are in the top right corner.

