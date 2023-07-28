Home

Google’s New Anti-Stalking Feature Detects Unknown Bluetooth Trackers and Apple Air Tags | Here’s How

Google's latest features come with more security for android users. It helps you track unknown Bluetooth devices even Apple Air Tag are not left behind. Google recently rolled out its new security feature on may. Continue to read and find how Google's anti-stalking feature works.

New Delhi: The American tech giant Google has introduced new features for Android users to address concerns about potential stalking with Bluetooth trackers like Apple AirTags. According to the report, Android smartphones will provide automatic alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and traveling with the smartphone user. It will also tap the notification to view a map of where the tracker was last seen, and using a “Play sound” function will cause the tracker to make noise.

Google’s Anti-Stalking Feature: How it Works?

This feature will automatically work on Android smartphones, notifying them with alerts if there is any suspicious tracker, around you.

The tracker is detected nearby and Google will give device information i.e. serial number or the last four digits of the owner’s mobile number.

It also provides an additional feature on how to disable the tracker physically.

Google also provides an option for a manual scan feature for the safety and emergency section on the Settings App on compatible Android devices only.

The new feature will notify the users with a help of a notification, which can be used to trace down the tracker, it can “play sound” to check where it is used to create the sound.

Google addresses its issues Apple Air Tags

Google’s new updated security feature had a major issue with Apple Air Tags. The Apple Tags were launched with an Anti-Stalking feature to prevent them from being traced. Soon after the launch, the feature faced many refinements. The Apple Tags were not traceable by any Google Android users. However, with this new feature, Android users will no longer need to download third-party applications to track Apple Air Tags.

Is Google only able to track Apple Air Tags?

Google has been efficiently working on adding native support for tracking down third-party Bluetooth accessories from companies like Tile, and Chipolo on Android devices. The support of “Find My Device” network for Android has been a successful attempt to track third-party trackers.

The companies which make such kinds of Bluetooth accessories like Samsung, Eufy, and Pebblebee have shown significant contributions to take support the plan of the Anti-Stalking feature. Google and Apple, in the longer run of 2023, have guaranteed their users to provide future versions of the Anti-Stalking feature on Android and iOS.

