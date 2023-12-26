Home

Google’s ‘Safety Check’ Feature For Chrome Will Now Automatically Run In Background

Users are alerted about a password that they should change sooner than they would have before.

Safety Check also watches for bad extensions. (Image: YouTube/@Websplaining)

Google Chrome: Tech giant Google has been constantly trying to come up with foolproof and surefire safety and security tools for its users. In this regard, there are reports that the company, in the latest development, has unveiled the “Safety Check” feature for Chrome, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised. It will now “run automatically in the background” on the desktop.

As per The Verge, the constant checks could mean that users are alerted about a password that they should change sooner than they would have before.

Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome’s three-dot menu. In addition, Google in a blog post said that Safety Check can revoke a site’s permissions if users haven’t visited it in a while.

Google also announced an upcoming feature for Chrome’s tab groups, also on desktop: Chrome will let users save tab groups so that users can use those groups across devices, which might be handy when moving between a PC at home and a laptop when travelling.

As per Google, this feature will roll out “over the next few weeks.”

The automatic Safety Check feature is rolling out now to Chrome desktop users globally.

(With ANI inputs)

