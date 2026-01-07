Home

Google’s Smart TVs just got a secret AI upgrade – most users don’t know this yet

Google brings Nano Banana AI image editing to Smart TVs, turning living rooms into creative hubs with voice controls, Gemini integration, photo remixing, and next-generation visual experiences for families everywhere.

San Francisco, CES 2026 – In a bold step that bridges smart home entertainment and creative AI, Google has announced that its popular Nano Banana image-editing model will soon be available on Google Smart TVs later this year. This exciting upgrade turns the humble TV screen into a playground for AI-powered photo editing and visual creation – a move that could change how families interact with memories at home.

What is Nano Banana?

Originally introduced as part of Google’s Gemini AI suite, Nano Banana – officially called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image – has taken the tech world by storm with its ability to transform ordinary photos into surprisingly detailed AI creations using simple natural-language prompts.

From converting portraits into adorable toy-like 3D figurines to editing backgrounds or even replacing outfits, the tool quickly became a viral sensation across social platforms. Its popularity helped push the Gemini app to #1 on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store late last year.

Big Screen, Bigger Possibilities

At CES 2026, Google confirmed that Nano Banana and the companion video model Veo will be integrated directly into Gemini on Google TV. This means users will soon be able to:

Edit and remix photos from their Google Photos library

Create new AI-generated visuals right on their TV screen

Turn holiday pictures into fun custom artwork

Enjoy voice-controlled adjustments to picture and sound settings while creating

Yes – you can literally say “make this picture sunset-glow” or “enhance the lighting” and watch the AI do the rest.

This blend of convenience and creativity isn’t just unique – it’s redefining what a TV can do beyond streaming movies and shows.

Voice Control and Smart Interaction Take Center Stage

Beyond visuals, the updated Gemini on Google TV brings a much smarter assistant. Users can speak commands such as “make the subtitles bigger” or “reduce background noise,” and the TV intelligently adjusts settings. This hands-free control makes navigating complex menus a thing of the past.

Plus, Gemini’s responses are becoming more visual and interactive – supporting deep dives into topics like sports summaries or highlights from your photo library, with rich visuals that leverage Nano Banana’s creative flair.

From TV Spectator to Creative Director

What once felt like a simple entertainment appliance is now evolving into a creative hub. Imagine turning your vacation snapshots into custom art without a PC or even your phone – or hosting family photo-editing sessions right from the couch. With partnerships hinting at future support across more brands beyond TCL, TV screens are set to get a lot more imaginative.

In short, Google’s Nano Banana on Google TV is poised to “go bananas” with creativity – making smart TVs more than video boxes, but collaborative digital canvases for everyone in the house.

