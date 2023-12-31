Home

Technology

Google’s Videopoet: This Multimodal Model Can Generate Videos From Text; Details Here

Google’s Videopoet: This Multimodal Model Can Generate Videos From Text; Details Here

Google introduces its latest AI for text to Video generation, called VideoPoet for its users.

Google launches new AI for video generation -VideoPoet.

New Delhi: Google has unveiled VideoPoet, a Large Language Model (LLM) that is multimodal and is capable of generating high-quality videos from text. This innovative technology marks a significant leap in the field of AI-powered video creation, challenging other LLMs available online. With Videopoet, Google’s presence in the AI market has solidified. Let’s delve deeper into VideoPoet’s capabilities and potential implications.”

Trending Now

Features and Functionalities:

You may like to read

Text-to-video generation: Users can input text descriptions or stories, and VideoPoet automatically translates them into visually compelling video sequences. This opens doors for creating explainer videos, animated shorts, or even personalised video messages.

Users can input text descriptions or stories, and VideoPoet automatically translates them into visually compelling video sequences. This opens doors for creating explainer videos, animated shorts, or even personalised video messages. Image-to-video extension: Static images can be transformed into dynamic videos, adding motion, sound, and background elements to bring the still visuals to life. This feature could be valuable for marketers, artists, and anyone seeking to enhance visual storytelling.

Static images can be transformed into dynamic videos, adding motion, sound, and background elements to bring the still visuals to life. This feature could be valuable for marketers, artists, and anyone seeking to enhance visual storytelling. Video stylization and editing: Existing videos can be transformed with various artistic styles, filters, and effects. Additionally, VideoPoet offers basic video editing capabilities for trimming, merging, and adding text overlays.

Existing videos can be transformed with various artistic styles, filters, and effects. Additionally, VideoPoet offers basic video editing capabilities for trimming, merging, and adding text overlays. Audio generation from video: VideoPoet can analyse video content and generate an original soundtrack that complements the visuals, enhancing the overall storytelling experience.

How to Use VideoPoet:

While currently in the research stages, VideoPoet offers a user-friendly interface for experimenting with its features. Users can input text prompts, upload images or videos, and choose from various styles and effects. The model then generates various video outputs, allowing users to select and refine the most suitable version.

Comparison with Other Google AI Tools:

Google boasts a diverse portfolio of AI tools, each catering to specific creative needs:

Tool Focus Strengths Limitations Imagen Text-to-image generation High-resolution image creation with detailed realism and diverse artistic styles. Requires specific text prompts for optimal results, static output. MuseNet Music composition Generates original musical pieces in various genres and moods. Limited control over specific musical elements, requires understanding of musical terminology for best results. Bard Text generation and translation Creates different creative text formats, translates languages, and answers questions in an informative way. Primarily text-based output, limitations in factual accuracy and creative control. VideoPoet (Research Stage) Text-to-video, image-to-video, video editing Generates AI-driven videos from text, images, or existing videos, offers multiple styles and editing tools. Early stage, limited control over specific video elements, potential ethical concerns surrounding AI-generated content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.