New Delhi: US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro on Wednesday unveiled three versions of its all-new HERO11 Black camera — HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition and HERO11 Black Mini — in India. HERO11 Black is available in India for Rs 51,500. HERO11 Black Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October at Rs 71,500 and HERO11 Black Mini starting November, at Rs 41,500 on offline and online channels.

"All three cameras feature a new, larger sensor that delivers the highest resolution, highest 10-bit colour depth, the highest level of video stabilisation and widest field of view ever featured natively in a HERO camera," the company said in a statement.

"Each of the three new HERO11 Black cameras are designed to appeal to consumers in different ways, meeting the needs of their particular use cases," it added.

The new 1/1.9-inch sensor delivers over 1 billion colours in the 10-bit colour video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in both HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini and 27MP photos in HERO11 Black for images that are truer to how your eyes perceive them in the real world.

The company touts HERO11 Black as the world’s most versatile, powerful, and convenient camera. HERO11 Black Creator Edition features all HERO11 Black’s performance plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge.

It also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories. HERO11 Black Mini is a smaller and lighter version of HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling. The company said its smaller size and simple one-button design make it the perfect choice for people who want maximum simplicity without sacrificing even a hint of performance or quality.