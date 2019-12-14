New Delhi: From December 15 onwards, all the vehicle owners in India are required to buy FASTags as the government has made it mandatory to adopt electronic toll payment. Those who fail to buy FASTags will have to pay penalties from Sunday onwards, warned the government.

Drivers who have FASTag attached to their vehicle’s windscreen will be able to pass through toll plazas easily without stopping for payment. The toll fee amount will be automatically from the bank account linked to FASTag, stated a report. Direct toll payment is possible through FASTag as it is equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) technology that ensures online payment even as the vehicle is moving.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will not accept cash payment as the government aims to make toll collection fully electronic. The purpose of introducing an e-toll connection device is to reduce the traffic at toll plazas, stated a report. Vehicle owners and drivers can buy FASTags online through Amazon.in or from various banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and Axis Bank.

Here are the steps to avail FASTag using Airtel Thanks App:

1. Download and login to Airtel Thanks App from the app store

2. Click on Discover Airtel Thanks on the Home Page

3. Click on Airtel Payments Bank FASTag banner in the reward section

4. Complete the journey and payment process

5. You will receive a cashback in your Airtel Payments Bank wallet/account post successful payment

6. Your vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) would be verified within 2 working days