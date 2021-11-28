New Delhi: The Government of India (GoI) has advised its people against subscribing to Starlink Internet Services, a division of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company, reported news agency Reuters. The Centre has issued the advisory as the company does not have a licence to operate in the country.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Can E-Verify Their Returns in 6 Different Ways | Details Here

A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from “booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect”. Starlink registered its business in India on November 1 earlier this year. It has begun advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service. Also Read - 6th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces New Pay Scales For Its Employees. Check Details Inside

When Reuters enquired Starlink about the issue, it replied: “No comment for now”. A growing number of companies are launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach. Also Read - Omicron Response: List of Countries That Have Put Travel Restrictions To African Nations

(Based on agency inputs)