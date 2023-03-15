Home

ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Unveils Successor GPT-4: All You Need To Know

OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT that converse and generate essays, poems or computing code on demand, has released an update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM), and it is significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powers the current version of ChatGPT. (File Photo)

GPT-4: OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT that converse and generate essays, poems or computing code on demand, has released an update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. OpenAI, in a statement, said GPT-4 is the latest milestone in the company’s “effort in scaling up deep learning”.

“We have created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks,” OpenAI said in a statement.

About GPT-4

GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM), and it should be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powered the previous version of ChatGPT.

The new version, GPT-4, promises to be more accurate and better than GPT-3.5.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

“In the 24 of 26 languages tested, GPT-4 outperforms the English-language performance of GPT-3.5 and other LLMs (Chinchilla, PaLM), including for low-resource languages such as Latvian, Welsh, and Swahili,” the company said.

In contrast to the text-only setting, this model can accept a prompt with both text and images, allowing users to specify any vision or language task.

The GPT-4 base model, like earlier GPT models, was taught to predict the next word in a document. It was trained using both licenced and publicly available data.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get GPT-4 access on chat.openai.com with a usage cap, while developers can sign up for the GPT-4 API’s waitlist.

What is ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a tool that is part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand. Ask the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to churn out an essay on any topic, it will churn out an answer in a matter of seconds. ChatGPT AI is backed by Microsoft, which extended its partnership with its maker OpenAI in January. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella said in January that the next major wave of computing is being born as we turn the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

In a conference call with analysts, Nadella said that we are going to lead in the AI era, knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts. “We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It’s being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT,” said Nadella.

