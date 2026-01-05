Home

X-owned Grok AI faced scrutiny after users misused its image editing feature to create sexualised images, prompting company action and regulatory notices in India and other countries this month globally.

January 5, 2026: New Delhi: Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, was developed by xAI and released for integration with the social media platform X, however, the tool has come under fire after users created sexualised images of real people with its image-editing function. There are serious questions of safeguarding around the AI and misuse of user protections as well as platform accountability. Regulatory authorities in different countries have demanded explanations from the firm.

Incident on the X Platform

The issue came to light after X launched the image-editing feature through Grok. The function allows people to upload photos and make requests through text prompts. However, some users misused the function by prompting Grok to edit images to minimise or remove clothing digitally. In some instances, the resultant images depicted women and minors.

Users reported that the edited images were circulated on X in public view before they were removed at the request of the platform and advocacy groups. Reports suggest that the images were created with the prompts and not uploaded as illicit content.

Discovery of the Problem

Complaints first started surfacing on other social media platforms in late December. Users posted samples of images altered by Grok with changes that violated the platform’s content guidelines. The issue came into the public domain after news reports in foreign media that detailed multiple incidents of abuse.

Screenshots and other shared links revealed that the AI editing tool executed the prompts to minimise or alter clothing on the uploaded images. The case has been cited as an example of shortcomings in automated content moderation.

Corporate Reaction and Statements

Grok later accepted that safeguards were not effective in some cases. The company has said that it is in the process of improving content filters and blocking all offensive prompts. Updates have been shared saying that the issue is being given top attention.

Twitter chief Elon Musk has also tweeted on the subject. He said that the misuse of the tool constituted a violation of the platform’s rules. He said that action would be taken against accounts found to be creating illegal content.

Regulatory Measures in India and Elsewhere

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a notice to X in India after the incident. The notice asked the platform to take down illegal content and share details of remedial actions. The ministry said it was issuing the directive due to concerns related to dignity, privacy, and safety of children.

The matter was also referred to prosecutors in France. The officials in the country said that the content might violate French laws and European Union digital rules. Other regulators are also said to be looking into the matter.

Significance of the Matter

The case has once again brought up the question of regulation of generative AI tools. Analysts have stated that this case brings to the fore the urgent need for better guardrails when AI systems are used with real images. The outcome of the case could have an impact on future rule-making for AI use cases on large social media platforms.

