GTA 6 job offers nearly Rs 1 crore salary, meet the streamer selected from 35,000 applicants

Thousands of applicants competed for a one-of-a-kind opportunity linked to the highly anticipated video game. The selected candidate will turn his gaming skills into a full-time professional role.

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Streamer lands Rs 1 crore Grand Theft Auto 6 gaming job (PC: Twitter)

The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has created massive excitement among gamers across the world. After years of waiting and speculation, Rockstar Games‘ much-awaited title has finally arrived and players are wasting no time exploring its massive open world. From discovering new locations to following Jason and Lucia’s journey, every detail has become a talking point. Internet celebrities and gaming streamers have also jumped on the excitement with hours of continuous livestreams. Amid this craze, an unusual job opportunity linked to GTA 6 has grabbed attention for offering a salary of nearly Rs 1 crore.

Who is the GTA 6 streamer selected for the Rs 1 crore job?

Kalshi Inc has appointed Cliff Savage, a 36-year-old streamer from Corona, California, as its first-ever GTA 6 researcher. He reportedly secured the position after competing with more than 35,000 applicants. The unusual role comes with an annual salary of over $100,000, which is approximately Rs 97 lakh, along with additional perks.

According to Bloomberg, Savage was not among the popular gaming personalities who applied for the position. In fact, only 28 viewers were watching his Twitch livestream when he received the call confirming his selection. His reaction was filled with disbelief and excitement. “Oh my god, bro. No way, bro,” he exclaimed before falling to the floor. He also said, “I got chills in my body right now.”

What will Cliff Savage do in his GTA 6 job?

Savage’s responsibilities go beyond simply playing the game for entertainment. He has been hired to explore GTA 6 from its launch, complete the main storyline and examine different features of its virtual economy.

He will also regularly stream his gameplay and share observations about the game’s activities and economic systems. During his first major session, he played for seven hours with the Kalshi logo displayed on his screen and a company-branded PlayStation 5.

Before receiving the offer, Savage earned a living through Twitch streaming and occasional gig economy work. His first livestream under the new role attracted around 2,000 views while his Instagram following increased to nearly 21,000. Kalshi also arranged food and refreshments for his gaming session.

Why did Kalshi choose a relatively unknown streamer?

Kalshi reportedly received applications from several established gaming creators with much larger audiences. However, the company wanted someone who could offer an independent view of the game rather than relying on an existing celebrity following.

Salman Sohani from Kalshi’s growth team explained the decision by saying, “Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay.” Interestingly, Savage admitted that he had little knowledge of prediction markets before getting the position. He said, “To be honest, it’s not a field that I know much about, so I don’t have any thoughts on it at all.”

Cliff has streamed every day for 685 days. His commitment to his community and craft is incredible. Last night, he found out he got hired as our full-time GTA VI Researcher. He goes live at midnight. Follow your passion. https://t.co/ZnmFKDgfRR https://t.co/RJ3h3RgxBv — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 18, 2026

Why is GTA 6 attracting so much attention?

The game’s popularity has also extended to streaming platforms and prediction markets. More than $30 million was reportedly wagered on Kalshi markets connected to GTA 6. Meanwhile, viewing figures across Twitch, YouTube and Kick crossed 200 million hours following its release, according to data cited by Bloomberg. The game has also reportedly generated $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours and sold around 32.5 million copies during its pre-release and launch window.

‘GTA VI’ made more in one day than ‘Avengers: Endgame’ did in its entire theatrical run. ▪ GTA 6: $3.79 billion

▪ Avengers: Endgame: $2.92 billion https://t.co/LVKs1ccQcK — Complex (@Complex) November 20, 2026

GTA 6 release date and platforms

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026. The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It arrives more than 13 years after GTA V and takes players back to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida.

The latest instalment follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate crime and dangerous situations across Leonida. Lucia also makes history as the franchise’s first female protagonist. Their relationship and shared experiences form the central part of the narrative.