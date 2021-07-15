Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA VI is one of the most awaited open world games. However, a new leak suggests that the game will not launch anytime soon. A new video from Tom Henderson on YouTube reveals several leaks related to the Rockstar Games title. Henderson indicated in the video that the game is unlikely to be released until 2024 or 2025.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karishma Kapoor Grooves On Pawandeep Rajan's Magical Performance

Rockstar Games, the maker of GTA 5 and several other popular video games have not yet announced the launch of its much-anticipated GTA 6. The company is a creator of popular video games like Red Dead, Midnight Club, Bully, Max Payne, and most important Grand Theft Auto. The GTA 5 was released in 2013 and since then fans are waiting eagerly for GTA 6 to arrive soon.

Various claims and leaks suggest that the game will arrive in 2025 but there is no official information as to when GTA6 will make its entry in the gaming world. Recently a new leak is showcasing the screenshots of the early development of the game on Reddit. A regular player r/Robultz shared some screenshots on Reddit while playing with a high-ranked member, claiming about the early build of the game.

He further claimed that he could not get in touch with the member despite numerous attempts. The pictures were also posted on GTA Forums but taken down immediately. Contrary to many previous reports that suggested the game may be set in the 80s, new leaks suggest that GTA VI could very well be based on the current timeline, a change that apparently On GTA Online, created by Rockstar came after its huge success. Henderson further adds that GTA VI may include an “expanding” map of the modern Vice City in the game that may change continuously with new DLC once launched.