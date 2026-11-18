GTA 6 worldwide launch: Check when gamers can play, soundtrack details and mandatory PS5 update

Gaming fans across the world are counting down to the next chapter of the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, with launch details now in focus.

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GTA 6 launch time in India, US, UK and more, all you need to know (PC: Twitter)

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally set to arrive, ending a wait of more than 13 years since the launch of GTA V. However, players around the world will not get access to the game at one single global time. The launch follows a rolling schedule based on local time zones, which means some countries will be able to enter the world of Leonida before others. For Indian gamers, the wait ends at midnight on November 19. Here is a look at the release schedule, along with the soundtrack and console update details players should know before launch.

GTA 6 release date and timings: Check when the much-awaited action-adventure game arrives in your country

After more than a decade of waiting, fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise are finally getting a new game. Grand Theft Auto VI, popularly known as GTA 6, is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. The upcoming title will take players into the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City among its key locations.

However, gamers across the world will not be able to access it at the same moment. The release will follow a rolling schedule based on local time zones. Here is a look at the launch timings, music details and an important update for PS5 players.

GTA 6 release date and timings worldwide

Rockstar Games has planned a midnight launch across different regions. This means players will get access to the game when the clock strikes 12 in their respective locations. New Zealand is among the first markets to receive the game, followed by Australia and other parts of Asia.

Here is the expected release schedule for major regions:

New Zealand: 12 AM NZDT, November 19

Australia (Sydney and Melbourne): 12 AM AEDT, November 19

Japan and South Korea: 12 AM local time, November 19

India: 12 AM IST, November 19

Central Europe: 12 AM CET, November 19

United Kingdom and Ireland: 12 AM GMT, November 19

Brazil: 12 AM local time, November 19

United States: 12 AM Eastern Time, November 19

The US timings need some attention because the country has multiple time zones. If the release follows an Eastern Time-based rollout, players in Central, Mountain and Pacific regions could get access at 11 PM, 10 PM and 9 PM respectively on November 18. However, Rockstar’s exact interpretation of midnight local time for all US regions has not been fully clarified.

GTA 6 soundtrack and music details

Music is expected to be an important part of the new gaming experience. Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a 34-track companion album scheduled to arrive on November 19 alongside the game.

The officially revealed artists and tracks include Travis Scott, Cardi B, Tove Lo, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Keith Richards, Fuerza Regida and Yung Lean featuring Future and Metro Boomin. The album also brings together Justice, Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Justice has also composed a separate 30-track original score for the game. This album is scheduled for release on December 11 and includes the track Pusher, featuring popular French artist Gesaffelstein.

The reported 34-track lineup also features several other popular names from different music genres as well. The pop and R&B section includes Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Jennie, Camila Cabello, Zara Larsson, Rina Sawayama, Rose Gray, Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis featuring Helado Negro.

The hip-hop and Afrobeats lineup reportedly includes Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Gunna, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Burna Boy, JT, Tee Grizzley and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie featuring Elkan. Electronic, rock and jazz contributions include Arca, Fcukers, Michael McDonald featuring Justice, Jesse Johnson and Dan Funk, along with Stanley Clarke, Russell Davis and Robert Glasper.

See viral track list from Grand Theft Auto VI here

BREAKING: The full GTA 6 album tracklist has leaked online. 34 songs from artists including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, JENNIE, SZA, Cardi B, Future, Camila Cabello, Zara Larsson, Tame Impala, Young Thug and more. https://t.co/MJMTq0u8lw — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 14, 2026

Do PS5 players need a system update before GTA 6?

Yes. Sony has confirmed that a PS5 system software update is required before players can start GTA 6. The company has advised users to download and install the update before midnight on November 19 so that their consoles are ready for launch day.

Players can check for the update by going to Settings, selecting System and opening System Software Update and Settings. Installing it ahead of time can help avoid delays when the game becomes available.