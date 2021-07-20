Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is the most popular video game franchise. Grand Theft Auto’s new version GTA 6 is all set to arrive soon. It is the second biggest selling game in the world with over 120 million copies sold. The latest update to GTA Online Los Santos Tuners is rolling out today i.e on July 20 and car enthusiasts cannot wait for more for this latest update. One of the most significant additions in this latest Los Santos Tuners update is the LS Car Meet which is located at the old warehouse in Cypress Flats.Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 5: Full List of All PC Cheat Codes

Players can show their customized car cars and rides in LS Car Meet. Here is the List of GTA Los Santos Tuners Cars –

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vulcar Warrenter HKR

Emperor B96

Pfister Comet 812

Pfister Comet RTT2

Ubermacht Sentinel R

Vapid Dominator RTX

According to Rockstar Games by having an LS Car Meet Membership, you will be able to access Test Track along with unlocking a new reputation progression. The Test Track will allow you and your friends to drive, drift, and race vehicles without any interference by the law. The Rockstar Games blog said, “Members will also get to compete in rotating Prize Ride Challenges for the opportunity to win a special Prize Ride and get access to a range of specialty shops and features — including the Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and the Modding Area, where you can show off your customization prowess to other players in real-time as you work on your stance build. Higher-level Members can also create a Private Takeover complete with customizable lighting and banner colors to decorate the Car Meet space to your tastes.” Also Read - Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

The GTA Online Los Santos also has a couple of bikes –

Nightblade

PCJ600

Watch this space for more updates!