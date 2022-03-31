New Delhi: Instagram and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shared user information with hackers pretending to be law enforcement officials last year, news agency AFP reported quoting a company source said on Wednesday. The hackers were able to get information like physical addresses or phone numbers of users in response to falsified “emergency data requests,” which can slip past privacy barriers, said the source on condition of anonymity.Also Read - Apple To No Longer Repair Phones That Are Reported As Stolen Or Missing, Check All Details Here

Bloomberg news agency, which originally reported Meta was being targeted by hackers, reported that Apple has also provided customer data in response to forged data requests. Both Apple and Meta did not officially confirm the incidents, but the companies have reportedly released statements citing their policies in handling information demands.

Hackers targeting Government/Police website

Criminal hackers have been compromising email accounts or websites tied to police or government and claiming they can't wait for a judge's order for information because it's an "urgent matter of life and death," AFP reported quoting cyber expert Brian Krebs.

According to Krebs, when US law enforcement officials want data on a social media account’s owner or an associated cell phone number, they must submit an official court-ordered warrant or subpoena. However, in urgent cases authorities can make an “emergency data request,” which “largely bypasses any official review and does not require the requestor to supply any court-approved documents.”

What Meta and Apple said about the reported leaks

In a statement, Meta has said the company reviews every data request for “legal sufficiency” and uses “advanced systems and processes” to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse. “We block known compromised accounts from making requests and work with law enforcement to respond to incidents involving suspected fraudulent requests, as we have done in this case,” thecompany added.

On the other hand, Apple Inc, quoted its guidelines, which stated that in the case of an emergency application “a supervisor for the government or law enforcement agent who submitted the… request may be contacted and asked to confirm to Apple that the emergency request was legitimate.”