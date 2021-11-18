New Delhi: The latest Wi-Fi technology is likely to hit the market soon. According to the reports, the next-generation Wi-Fi, dubbed Wi-Fi HaLow, has received certification from the Wi-Fi alliance. Reports also suggest that the new Wi-Fi is capable of long-range connections of up to 1 kilometres while consuming a lot less power along the way.Also Read - Now Surf Internet While Flying: Modi Government Gives Nod For In-flight WiFi Services

The latest technology has been developed with a greater focus on Internet of Things (IoT). Wi-Fi HaLow is aimed at enabling use cases in industrial, agricultural, smart building, and smart city environments. The new WiFi HaLow works in the sub-1GHz spectrum. At present, the Wi-Fi that we use today operates between radio frequencies 2.4GHz to 5GHz. The frequency allows for the transmission of a high amount of data in the least time possible. Also Read - Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling Service Available Throughout Country, Crosses 1 Million User Base

Here are some of the important details: