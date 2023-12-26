Home

Technology

Happy New Year 2024: Jio Introduces Special Prepaid Plan; Check Validity, Price, Other Benefits

Happy New Year 2024: Jio Introduces Special Prepaid Plan; Check Validity, Price, Other Benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced a special prepaid plan for New Year, for all Jio subscribers. The plan can be purchased by visiting the Jio website or the MyJio app. Read further to know the price, validity and other benefits of the plan

Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan (Representative Image)

New Delhi: New Year is in less than a week and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the big day. Those who live away from their families and friends, wish them online, via phone calls and video calls. For smooth calls, Reliance Jio has introduced a new year special plan for all its subscribers. The recharge plan is prepaid and offers a validity of 389 days instead of 365 days. The plan can be purchased by visiting the official website of Jio or its official mobile application, MyJio App. Read further to know the validity, price and other benefits of the Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan..

Trending Now

Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan: Price, Benefits

The annual Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan is priced at Rs 2999 and comes with 2.5GB data everyday; in case the user exhausts the entire data for the day, unlimited data at 64Kbps speed will be given in this plan. Unlimited 5G ta will also be provided in this plan, which is currently limited to certain areas in India. Unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS daily and access to Jio Apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud are part of list of benefits of this plan.

You may like to read

Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan: Validity

The highlight of this Rs 2999 Plan is its validity which is not 365 days but 389 days. To explain this, the validity of this plan is of 365 days but a 24-day validity voucher will be given to the subscribers, taking its total validity to 389 days. The effective cost per day for customers has come down from Rs 8.21 per day to Rs 7.70 per day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.