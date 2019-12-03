New Delhi: A technical snag hits bank-related operations at the HDFC Bank for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, especially affecting customers using the bank’s mobile app as well as the net banking facility. Services have been out of bound since 10 AM on Monday.

Social media has been roaring up since Monday morning as customers are unable to access their accounts linked with the HDFC Bank. Replying to the queries of the angry account holders, the Bank released a Twitter statement saying that the glitch was being looked into.

“Due to some technical glitch, some of our customers are having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. But nothing to worry as our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services as soon as possible,” the HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The prolonged shutdown of internet services may affect the reputation of the bank that boasts of its strong digital platform. HDFC Bank has nearly 4.5 crore account holders and at least half of them use its digital channels.

Notably, HDFC was also recognised as the ‘Best Digital Bank’ in India at the Best Bank Awards 2019, organised by Asiamoney.