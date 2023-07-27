Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Here’s How Users Can Add Aadhaar, PAN Numbers on Samsung Wallet App
Tech giant Samsung India has started rolling out new features, on the new Samsung Wallet app, just a few taps, and you're good to go adding your Aadhaar, Pan Number, to your Samsung Wallet App.
New Delhi: Samsung India has now started rolling out new syncing features on the company’s Wallet app. The new application of the South Korean technology giant (Samsung Wallet app) was earlier known as ‘Samsung Pay’ only served as a payment option for the users. Now, with the updated features, users can easily sync data with the Samsung Wallet app.
New Features on the Samsung Wallet App
Keeping a hard copy of your documents can become hectic, you may have the fear of losing it or misplacing it. Digital copies are the easiest ways to store your documents and keep them secured. World’s largest smartphone manufacturing brand, Samsung rolls out a convenient option for their users to get access to personal documents and other related government ID’s with a single tap on a Galaxy smartphone.
Documents you can upload on the Samsung Wallet app
The users receive an update regarding how they can get access to their documents and Government ID such as Adhaar cards, Pan numbers, and Driving license. Also, the wallet app provides you to store additional documents like Co-Win Vaccination reports on your Samsung device.
Now, you can access DigiLocker which directly syncs your personal documents on the Wallet app. Previously known as ‘Samsung Pay’, now generally known as the Wallet app, where user’s essential documents are secured, and accessible with a single app on their smartphone devices.
How to Download Samsung Wallet on your smartphone
Follow these simple steps and download the Wallet app on your Samsung devices-
Step 1: Go to Galaxy Store
Go to Galaxy Store, and search for the ‘Samsung Wallet app’.
Step 2: Download the Wallet App
Download the Wallet application on your device, and continue logging in.
Step 3: Sync your personal documents on the Wallet App
Now you can easily access personal documents and Government ID’s with a single tap. Sync your documents on the Samsung Wallet app.
