London: In a major development, many websites across the globe went offline for some time on Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were still reports of sporadic disruptions after the company patched the problem about an hour later. The websites that were affected due to the outage include New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the UK government's home page.

What was the cause? However, the San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged the problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was continuing to investigate the issue. Giving details about the outage about an hour later, the company said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

"We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available," Fastly said.

A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online. Some visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com. Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government’s gov.uk site returned an “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message, along with the line Varnish cache server,” which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.