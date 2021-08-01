New Delhi: The Government of India’s official IT security organisation CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has asked Apple users to urgently update their iPhone and iPad devices to the latest versions, according to an NDTV report. The updates — iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 — were released earlier this week with critical bug fixes. The updates fix a memory corruption zero-day vulnerability that the government has said is being actively exploited in the wild.Also Read - Realme Flash to be The First Android Smartphone With Apple iPhones Features - See Phone Details

CERT-In has issued a security alert for all iPhone and iPad users urging them to update to the latest iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 versions. The memory corruption issue affects all iPhone 6s and later handsets, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad fifth generation and later devices, iPad mini 4 and later models, iPod Touch (seventh generation), and devices running macOS Big Sur. The fix is also bundled with macOS Big Sur 11.5.1.

This memory corruption vulnerability could be exploited by an attacker to execute malicious code and gain remote access, says CERT-In. The vulnerability exists in IOMobileFrameBuffer of Apple's iOS and iPadOS due to memory corruption issue with inadequate memory handling. CERT-In says that a hacker with kernel privileges can exploit this vulnerability using a malicious crafted application. The government authority has said that the flaw is being exploited in the wild and has advised users to apply the security patch urgently.

How to update your iPhone and iPad

For those who haven’t updated their iPhone and iPad models yet, can do so by going to Settings > General > Software Update and manually look for an update to install. It is recommended that you stay on the latest update, especially if you use one of the above-mentioned devices. Mac users can update to the latest version by going to System Preferences in the Apple menu and clicking on Software Update.