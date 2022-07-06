New Delhi: With an aim to transform the home entertainment experience, global technology brand Hisense on Wednesday launched a new 120-inch 4K smart laser TV, 120L9G, in India. The laser TV is priced at Rs 4,99,999. It comes with 3,000 lumens brightness and 4K UHD picture quality.Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy M13 Series in India on July 14; Check Features Here

The Laser TV will be available in India from today, July 6, 2022. One can buy Hisense 120-inch 4K smart laser TV, 120L9G from Amazon.

In a statement, Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India, said, "Hisense is the most awarded brand globally for laser TV innovations. We have made rapid strides by amplifying our product range and with the launch of this industry-first large screen 4K smart laser TV, we look forward to redefining the home cinema experience of our users in India."

The company claims that the TV uses the world’s first triple colour laser technology – pure red, green and blue lasers – to achieve new levels of colour performance, reaching 107 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space.

Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) produces outstanding specular highlights and depth of colour with a brightness of 3000 lumens, the company said. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160 countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech Republic, etc.

The company added it is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5 per cent of its revenue back into R&D every year.