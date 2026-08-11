Historic development for ISRO as NASA invites Indian Space organisation to join Moon Base program under Artemis Accords

India and the US advanced civil space cooperation and human spaceflight partnerships at the 9th CSJWG meeting following India’s joining of the Artemis Accords.

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NASA and ISRO- File image

NASA-ISRO collaboration: In a big development in the field of space missions and launch, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join its Moon Base program. In the recent development, both the global space organisions are trying to deepen the India-US partnership under the Artemis Accords. Here are all the details you need to know about the space collaboration update announced by NASA and ISRO.

What are NASA and ISRO planning to collaborate on?

As per a statement released by the US Embassy said on Tuesday, NASA and ISRO have agreed to advance discussions for cooperation on open scientific data sharing under the Accords, in order to enhance cooperation in civil exploration and use of outer space.

Plan to secure lunar South Pole base

As NASA constructs a lunar South Pole base to secure US space leadership, advance science, foster commercial and international innovation, and lay the groundwork for Mars missions, India has deepened its strategic partnership by joining the Artemis Accords on June 21, 2023, as its 27th member.

Building on this momentum, the 9th India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group meeting held August 5-6 at ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, focused on expanding civil, commercial, and human spaceflight technology collaborations.

India’s 1st human space mission advances after passing human‑rating tests: MoS

In a related development, Union Minister of State for Science &; Technology, Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament that the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) has completed the development and ground testing of all propulsion stages and structures.

Update on India’s first human spaceflight mission

India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has achieved major milestones in the development and validation of critical human-rating systems, the minister said in Rajya Sabha. Outlining the mission roadmap, the minister said the first uncrewed experimental Gaganyaan mission carrying the Vyommitra half-humanoid is targeted during the fourth quarter of 2026.

It will validate technologies being developed for the first time under the programme. This will be followed by two additional uncrewed missions in the configuration of the first crewed flight, targeted by 2027, before India’s maiden human orbital mission.

(With inputs from agencies)