New Delhi: Homegrown firm SWOTT on Monday launched affordable earbuds. As per the news agency IANS report, the earbuds claim to provide a seamless and distortion-free music experience. The sweat-ressistance ‘AirLIT 004 TWS’ earbuds come in black and grey colour. The company also partnered with an Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the brand ambassador.Also Read - WhatsApp Feature: Book Your Hyderabad Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp. Step by Step Guide Here

AirLIT 004 TWS EARBUDS PRICE

The earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,099 on swottlifestyle.com and amazon.in.

AirLIT 004 TWS’ EARBUDS FEATURE

The new earbuds offer comfortably fit design that is softer to the ears.

The earbuds featured uninterrupted connectivity with the most recent Bluetooth 5.0 and a transmission range of 10 metres, the company added.

The recently released True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have a 400mAh battery to enhance the experience that claims to allow one to listen to music for six hours.

The AirLIT 004 comes with a stylish case that features inbuilt magnetic charging and takes only 60 minutes to charge fully.

“The brand is playing at the intersection of lifestyle, fitness and simple tech. It is our endeavour and aim in providing products of superior quality and affordability with easily usable features”, the company said.

(With Inputs From IANS) Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here