Home

Technology

Honor 9 Pad Confirmed To Launch In India: Everything We Know So Far

Honor 9 Pad Confirmed To Launch In India: Everything We Know So Far

The Honor 9 Pad comes with a massive 12.1-inch display screen and runs on MagicOS 7.2

Honor confirms Pad 9 to launch soon in India.

New Delhi: The Honor 9 Pad was launched first in China on December 21, 2023, and subsequently unveiled at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in 2024. The Chinese tech company is gearing up to make the device available in the Indian market soon, as confirmed by HTech, the company behind the Honor brand. The tablet is expected to launch in India with a similar variant to its global counterpart, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Here are the complete details of the upcoming Android tablet by Honor, the Honor 9 Pad.

Honor 9 Pad: Launch, Availability in India

The Honor Pad 9 is set to be launched in India soon, as confirmed by the Honor brand. The tablet was globally unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona and is now making its way to India. An Amazon microsite for the Honor Pad 9 has gone live in India, confirming the imminent launch of the device and its availability on Amazon. The Indian variant of the Honor Pad 9 is expected to be similar to its global counterpart, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The tablet is also expected to come with a free Bluetooth keyboard. The launch date for the Honor Pad 9 in India has not been officially announced yet, but it is expected to be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Honor 9 Pad: Features, Specs

Here are all known features of the anticipated Honor 9 Pad as follows:

Display : The Honor Pad 9 features a 12.1-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, offering a high-quality visual experience .

Processor : Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the tablet ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities .

. RAM and Storage : With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Honor Pad 9 provides ample memory and storage space for users .

. Battery : Equipped with an 8300mAh non-removable battery and 35W fast charging support, the tablet offers long-lasting usage and quick recharging capabilities .

. Cameras : The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, enabling users to capture high-quality photos and videos .

. Operating System : Running on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2, the Honor Pad 9 offers a user-friendly interface and smart functionalities .

. Design : The tablet boasts a sleek and lightweight design, weighing 555 grams and measuring 6.9mm in thickness, making it portable and stylish .

. Connectivity : Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and USB OTG, ensuring seamless connectivity for users .

. Colours: Available in Cyan Lake and Space Gray colours, the Honor Pad 9 offers a choice of stylish finishes for users .

. Additional Features : The tablet includes features like ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and Magic RAM Turbo technology for enhanced performance and user experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.