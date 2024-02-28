Home

Honor Magic6 Pro DxOMark Review: The Best Display Smartphone Ever?

A France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm, DxOMark, has reviewed the smartphone, claiming it to surpass the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. But is it worth the hype?

Honor Magic6 Pro beat the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 to emerge winner in display prowess.

New Delhi: Honor Magic6 Pro was launched globally on February 26, 2024, at the MWC 2024 (Mobile World Congress) and quickly grabbed eyeballs for its AI-powered features like the eye-tracking and Magic Portal. However, a France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm, DxOMark, has reviewed the smartphone as the best display smartphone in the world, surpassing even the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which too launched recently on January 31, 2024, with a score of 157.

Here is a detailed review of the Honor Magic6 Pro smartphone.

Honor Magic6 Pro: DxOMark Score

Display

The Honor Magic6 Pro received a top-scoring performance in the DXOMARK Display test, with an all-around excellent user experience in various use cases. It has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device scored 157 with impressive performance in terms of brightness levels suitable for different lighting conditions, motion management, touch panel responsiveness, and HDR video experiences in low-light conditions. However, there were some cons like immediate color shifts when viewed at an angle and perceptible stripe patterns on a dark uniform background in dark-room conditions.

The device ranks first in Global smartphone ranking list of DxOMark in the current segment.

Audio

The Honor Magic6 Pro has received high praise in audio tests, scoring 155 in the DXOMARK Audio test. It excelled in playback with strong performance in timbre, spatial, and volume aspects. The device features two speakers and lacks jack audio output. While it showcased excellent audio zoom and well-controlled wind noise in recordings, there were minor drawbacks like slight distortion and room for improvement in maximum loudness.

In comparison, the Honor Magic Vs also performed well in audio tests, particularly standing out for a folding device. It demonstrated good dynamic performance but had a thin tonal balance and limited wideness. The device excelled at recording with effective background noise cancellation and good audio zoom. However, it was sensitive to wind noise and had underwhelming sonority in both playback and recording.

Overall, the Honor Magic6 Pro’s audio capabilities have been highly rated, offering strong playback and recording performance with some minor areas for improvement, while the Honor Magic Vs showcased good performance for a folding device but had some limitations in tonal balance and wideness

Battery

According to DxOMark’s battery test results, the Honor Magic6 Pro has a battery capacity of 5600 mAh and offers more than 3 and a half days of autonomy under moderate usage. It performs exceptionally well in most individual test cases, including idle screen-on, video streaming, gaming, and calling. The device scored highly in autonomy, charging, and efficiency, making it a standout choice in its category. The Honor Magic6 Pro also received praise for its excellent indoor autonomy, great showings in video streaming, gaming, and idle screen-on, as well as its overall low discharging currents in most indoor test cases.

The device scored 157, ranking first in the global smartphone list.

Front Camera

The Honor Magic6 Pro achieved the highest overall score in the DXOMARK Selfie test, thanks to its updated front camera hardware and improvements over its predecessor. The device scored well in photo and video, with accurate target exposure, wide dynamic range, neutral white balance, and fairly pleasant colour rendering. It also had low noise levels in bright light and indoors, and a wide field of view. However, it had some cons, such as slightly strong contrast in backlit scenes, loss of fine detail in low light, and sharpness differences between frames in video with motion. Additionally, it had some artifacts like hue shift and near saturation that were sometimes visible in outdoor and indoor conditions.

Additionally, the Honor Magic6 Pro scored 151 in DxOMark with the 1st Global Ranking in all smartphone lists.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.