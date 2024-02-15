Home

Honor X9b With 5800 mAh Battery Starts At Rs 22,999 In India; Check Complete Features, Specifications, Price Details Here

Honor X9b made its debut in the Indian market on Feb 15, and will be live for sale on February 16, 2024. Know all about the specifications, features and price of the smartphone.

Honor Launched the X9b with the Choice Earbuds X5 and the Choice Watch.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor launched its latest smartphone, the X9b, on January 15, 2024. The smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor chipset and a high-quality “motion capture with 108 MP,” as cited by the company. The phone will be live on sale on its official e-commerce partner Amazon and the Honor official website to purchase from. Here are all the details on the Honor X9b smartphone.

Honor X9b: Features, Specifications

The Honor X9b has powerful features and poses as a strong contender for the mid-range budget smartphone in the market. Here are its specifications:

Honor X9b: Specifications

Processor: The Honor X9b, also known as the Magic 6 Lite in Europe, is a smartphone that features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor chipset.

Battery: The Honor X9b is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, which provides a long-lasting battery life.

Body Dimensions: The Honor X9b has a slim body with a thickness of 7.89mm, making it easy to hold and carry around.

Display: The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and “exxtra-bounce technology,” as claimed by the company. This technology is designed to enhance the viewing experience by providing a more vibrant and immersive display.

Operating System: The phone will run on Honor’s proprietary operating system, Magic OS 7.2 UI, which is based on Android 13 OS. This operating system provides a smooth and intuitive user experience, with a range of features and customisation options.

RAM and Storage: The Honor X9b is be available in an 8GB RAM option which can be further expanded up to 16GB of RAM through virtual memory.. It will also have 256GB of storage option.

Camera: The Honor X9b features a triple rear camera setup, including a 108 MP main sensor and a 16 MP front camera. This camera setup is designed to provide high-quality photos and videos, with a range of features and modes to enhance the user’s photography experience.

Honor X9b: Price, Availability

The Honor X9b is placed in the mid range smartphone segment and is priced at Rs 22,999 in India. The smartphone will be available for booking on February 16, 2024, along with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch at Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively.

New Honor Protect Plan

Additionally, Honour has unveiled its “Protect Plan,” which costs Rs 2,999 if purchased separately and comes with a number of benefits like a one-time free screen replacement, an extended warranty, improved door-to-door phone service, and an “assured buy-back” programme. The screen replacement is valid for six months after the device’s purchase and includes doorstep pickup and delivery for repairs; under certain conditions, customers can return the device within 30 days to receive up to 90% of the invoice value; and the extended warranty adds six months to the obligatory 12-month warranty, giving 18 months of protection against manufacturing defects.

