Honor X9b With 5800 mAh Battery To Launch Today: Here’s How To Watch Live Stream

Honor X9b is set to debut in the Indian market on Feb 15, and sports 108 MP motion capture technology. Find out more details here.

Honor set to launch its X9b smartphone on live stream event on February 15.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is set to launch its latest smartphone, the X9b, on January 15, 2024, at 1230 PM IST. The smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor chipset and a high-quality “motion capture with 108 MP,” as cited by the company. The phone is also expected to be bundled with the Honor Choice X5 earbuds at the launch event. Here is how you can watch the live launch event and other details on the Honor X9b.

Honor X9b Launch Event: Live Stream

On February 15th, the Honour X9b 5G launch event is scheduled to take place via live streaming using the Honour X9b 5G smartphone. The event will begin at 12 pm on various channels, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon Live. The YouTube live stream link is embedded below.

Honor X9b: Features, Specifications

The Honor X9b has powerful features and poses as a strong contender for the mid-range budget smartphone in the market. Here are its specifications:

Honor X9b: Specifications

Processor: The Honor X9b, also known as the Magic 6 Lite in Europe, is a smartphone that features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor chipset.

Battery: The Honor X9b is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, which provides a long-lasting battery life.

Body Dimensions: The Honor X9b has a slim body with a thickness of 7.89mm, making it easy to hold and carry around.

Display: The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and “exxtra-bounce technology,” as claimed by the company. This technology is designed to enhance the viewing experience by providing a more vibrant and immersive display.

Operating System: The phone will run on Honor’s proprietary operating system, Magic OS 7.2 UI, which is based on Android 13 or 14 OS. This operating system provides a smooth and intuitive user experience, with a range of features and customisation options.

RAM and Storage: The Honor X9b will be available in two RAM options: 8GB and 12GB. It will also have 256GB of storage options, which can be further expanded up to 16GB of RAM through virtual memory.

Camera: The Honor X9b will debut with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108 MP main sensor and a 16 MP front camera. This camera setup is designed to provide high-quality photos and videos, with a range of features and modes to enhance the user’s photography experience.

Honor X9b: Price, Availability

The Honour X9b’s official price in India will be revealed at the device’s launch on February 15, but given its features, it is expected to cost approximately Rs 25,000, with the top-end variant likely costing between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The company may also announce bank offers and initial discounts, which could lower the phone’s effective price. It is worth noting that the Honour 90, the company’s previous offering from last year, was originally priced at approximately Rs 37,999, but it quickly dropped below that amount.

Check Honor Protect Plan

Additionally, Honour has unveiled its “Protect Plan,” which costs Rs 2,999 if purchased separately and comes with a number of benefits like a one-time free screen replacement, an extended warranty, improved door-to-door phone service, and a “assured buy-back” programme. The screen replacement is valid for six months after the device’s purchase and includes doorstep pickup and delivery for repairs; under certain conditions, customers can return the device within 30 days to receive up to 90% of the invoice value; and the extended warranty adds six months to the obligatory 12-month warranty, giving 18 months of protection against manufacturing defects.

