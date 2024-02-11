Honor X9b With Mammoth Battery Backup To Launch On Feb 15; Check Expected Price, Specifications Here

Home

Honor X9b is the next addition to smartphones from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer after the Honor 90 and will debut on February 15. Here are all the details of its features, specifications and more.

New Delhi: Honor India is preparing to introduce its new smartphone – the Honor X9b – on February 15. The company has revealed that the device will come with “motion capture with 108 MP” and 3X lossless zoom. Additionally, the X9b will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and will operate on Honor’s own Magic OS version 7.2 UI.

Honor X9b: Features,Specifications

The Honor X9b, also known as the Magic 6 Lite in Europe, is already available in several South Asian countries. In India, the phone is listed on Honor’s website with a 5,800mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a slim 7.89mm body. The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and “exxtra-bounce technology, as claimed by the company. The device will run on Honor’s proprietary operating system, Magic OS 7.2 UI, which would be based on Android 13 or 14 OS. The phone will have 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options to choose from, which would further be expandable up to 16GB RAM through virtual memory, along with 256GB of storage options. It will also debut with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108 MP main sensor and a 16 MP front camera.

Honor X9b: Expected Price, Availability

The price of the Honor X9b in India will be confirmed officially at the launch on February 15. However, based on its features, it is anticipated to be priced around Rs 25,000, with the top-end variant likely to fall between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The company may also announce bank offers and initial discounts, potentially reducing the effective price of the phone. It must also be noted that the Honor 90, the last addition by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer last year, was initially priced at around Rs 37,999 but subsequently dropped down soon after its release.

Honor Protect Plan

Honor has also introduced its “Protect Plan,” which is priced at Rs 2,999 if purchased separately and offers a range of benefits, including a one-time free screen replacement, an extended warranty, improved door-to-door phone service, and an “assured buy-back” programme. The screen replacement is applicable within the first six months of purchase and includes doorstep pickup and delivery for repairs. The Buy Back programme allows customers to return the device within 30 days and receive up to 90% of the invoice value under certain conditions. The extended warranty adds 6 months to the mandatory 12-month warranty, providing 18 months of protection against manufacturing issues.

