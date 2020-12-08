PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Here comes a bit disappointing news for the mobile gamers as PUBG Mobile India is not likely to get released in India right now. Its release date might get delayed as the Centre is yet to give its approval for the purpose. Also Read - No Chicken Dinner Since September: PUBG Mobile India Fans Request Developers For Update on Launch Date

Earlier, all thought that PUBG Mobile India will return to India very soon. While some reports suggested that the battle royal game will be available in the country sooner than expected, few recent reports now project that the launch of the game could have been delayed.

However, the PUBG Corporation has been teasing the return of PUBG Mobile India for the last few weeks and the company has taken to its social media platforms as well as the official website to tease the return of PUBG Mobile India.

In the recent past, the Central government has banned PUBG along with the other Chinese Apps and according to the ministry sources, there is no change in that stance at this stage. However, three things need to be done for the PUBG Corporation to launch the app in India.

1) Needs approval from Centre

For its launch in India, the PUBG Corporation requires a green light from the MEITY. The ministry which had banned PUBG along with others are yet to react on the PUBG’s new registered entity. This permission from the Centre is very important for the release of any game in India. And once the Centre gives PUBG Corporation the permission then the game will take no time to return to India.

2) Govt compliances need to be completed

To launch the game in India, the PUBG Corporation needs all the basic government compliances for functioning in India. This includes a GST number. Every business holder gets Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) or a GST Number. Moreover, every registered business receives a unique identification number. No company can carry business without registering under GST guidelines. Another crucial thing is PAN number. Pan can be obtained by Income Tax India e-filing website or using the GSTIN (Goods and Service Tax registration number) of the company.

3) User data should not be compromised

For every company, its data security is utmost important. The PUBG Corporation has reportedly made Microsoft AZURE as its partner to host the data as well the game. For PUBG, Microsoft Azure manages the computing and storage of resources on Microsoft’s data centres. This is what primarily keeps the data, such as servers and user information, secure. To launch its mobile game in India, PUBG must make sure that the users’ date is not compromised at any cost.