PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: At a time when the launch of PUBG Mobile India is getting delayed in the country, fans are eagerly looking for FAU-G mobile game to make appearce in the market soon. However, mobile gamers in India must know the subtle differences between the two mobile games. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile Launch: FAU-G Records 1 Million Pre-registrations in 24 Hours, to be Released Ahead of PUBG | Details Here

Last September, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced the development of a multi-player game titled ‘FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards’ to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ movement. Also Read - PUBG Merges With Krafton to Become PUBG Studio, Launch of PUBG Mobile India to Get Delayed

The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps. The new game has been announced by the developer nCore Games and will be developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Version Latest Update: APK Download Links to be Made Available on Official Website Like Other Phone Editions

With PUBG still looking for ways to make a comeback to the India eco-system, FAUG is all set to be launched with registrations already started for the new entrant.

5 Things which mobile gamers must know how FAU-G will be different from PUBG:

1) As per updates from the developers, the FAU-G mobile game is an action game, where as the PUBG is a battle royale game even though the developers have said that FAUG is not a competitor to PUBG Mobile India.

2) It is being speculated that the first episode of FAUG will be based on the Galwan Valley episode which happened with China recently. Unlike PUBG Mobile India, FAU-G will be based on real incidents.

3) While FAU-G is made in India, PUBG is made in South Korea. PUBG Mobile India is a modified version of the original game developed by South Korea-based PUBG Corporation.

4) In FAU-G mobile game, the privacy of players’ information will never be an issue as they will be stored within the country. However, this is not the case with PUBG as it is a foreign game and because of which India banned this game in the country.

5) FAUG is a new game with a fresh take on the internal issue of India. On the other hand, the PUBG Mobile India is a tailored version of the original PUBG Mobile game. The Indian game will suit Indians more than others.