How Safe Are Apple iPhones, How Does Its Security Features Work; What To Do If You Receive ‘Threat Notification’?

Are iPhones really safe? How does Apple's security features work and what must one do in case they receive a threat notification? Here's what we can tell..

Are iPhones Safe?

New Delhi: Apple iPhones are one of the most popular smartphones in the world; they are extremely expensive but also bring with them a whole lot of interesting features including ones that guarantee safety too. Recently, the safety of iPhones has been questioned multiple times as several Indian political leaders and individuals from across 150 countries who are iPhone users, received a threat notification from Apple which alerted them about a possible state-sponsored attack, against them. This event triggered a debate whether Apple devices are actually as safe as they claim to be or not. iPhone users now, also want to know in detail, how their phone’s security features work and in case they receive a threat notification, what should be their next step. If you are also looking for answers to these questions, continue reading..

‘State-Sponsored Attack’ Threat By Apple

A couple of days ago, Indian political leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra among others received an alert notification which warned them against an alleged ‘state-sponsored attack’. Strangely, this threat notification was only received by iPhone users and its company, Apple confirmed that several individuals, across 150 countries have received this notification. The notification also claimed that state-sponsored attacks may be trying to hack and take control of the users’ Apple devices and could also probably access their sensitive data, camera and microphone remotely.

According to Apple, state-sponsored attackers ‘are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.” This threat notification has sparked a huge debate about the ‘world-class safety’ of Apple devices, as claimed by the brand. How safe are iPhones, how does Apple’s security features work and in case a user receives a threat notification, what should he/she do- are some questions that have been crossing the minds of innumerable Apple users across the world, even India.

Are iPhones Safe?

The first and foremost question is, ‘Are Apple iPhones safe?’ As much as different companies boast about their devices’ security, in today’s times, no device can be hundred precent safe, even Apple. But surely, in comparison with other brands, experts can certainly vouch for Apple’s safety features as the brand at least sends alert in times of a possible security breach. This is extremely uncommon for other manufacturers to send an alert for a potential breach; it cannot be confirmed but is plausible that many Android devices could have been accessed and the owners wouldn’t even be aware.

How Does Apple’s Security Features Work?

There is no official data regarding the operation of Apple’s security features but usually, Apple notifies targeted users with an alert in case it senses an abnormal activity which may be a ‘state-sponsored’ attack. The threat alert is sent via iMessage or email and it is also displayed on the top of the screen, on the iCloud Account. The notification means that someone is trying to access your Apple device but at the same time, the company also says that “the vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks.”

What To Do If You Receive ‘Threat Notification’?

As mentioned earlier, if Apple feels that your device is being accessed by someone who should not be doing so, it will send you an alert via iMessage or email and will also show it on the iCloud Account. According to the company, in case you receive such a ‘threat notification’, your first step must be to create a new Apple ID. To protect your devices and data, you must change all the passwords, enable the two-factor authentication if you haven’t and also switch on the Lockdown Mode.

What Is Apple’s Lockdown Mode?

In case you are not aware, ‘Lockdown Mode’ was rolled out with the iOS 16 update and is available on Apple devices- iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watch. This features puts the device in a severe protection mode; it limits your device’s features and wouldn’t let it function the way it usually does. Apple explains the feature- “To reduce the attack surface that could potentially be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware, certain apps, websites and features will be strictly limited for security, and some experiences may not be available at all.” On enabling this feature, you will not be able to access features like iMessage, web browsing, FaceTime, Photos, WiFi and Apple Services; however, you will be able to send SMS and make SOS emergency calls.

