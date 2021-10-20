Even before the unprecedented global pandemic forced people to take significant steps towards physical and mental well-being, the trend of purchasing at-home gym equipment was already on the rise. This was because, due to their hectic and unpredictable schedule, most millennials and the Gen Z crowd prioritized flexible workout timings over set gym or yoga programs.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Does Cutting Down on Salt Promote Weight Loss?

Moreover, as nuclear families are increasing in number, home dimensions are also shrinking. Adding extensive gym equipment like dumbbells, cross-trainers, exercise bikes, and iron weights will consume more space than available in these homes, and leaves you without any direction and makes your workout routines repetitive. Thus, it is crystal clear that the present-day world demands extensive research in the at-home gym equipment domain that enables users to continue their workout with tech and style!

Owing to the aforementioned issues and the consumer's newfound consciousness of health and fitness, new-age fit-tech companies have started introducing compact at-home gym devices. Furthermore, many futuristic trends are beginning to change the future dynamics of the fitness and technology ecosystem.

Here’s how Fitness-Tech companies are blooming in the post-pandemic world:

Compact home-gym equipment: The latest advancements in sensors and motor technology have led to the discovery of home-gym equipment. These modernistic devices allow users to avail multiple workout features from a compact or singular device, making it easier for users to place them efficiently.

Effective risk-management: The ultramodern home gym equipment is integrated with high-tech sensors and security devices. With sophisticated and new-fashioned in-built features, these avant-garde devices are comparatively safer to use at home. Even without physical experts present in the room, the safety and sensory features are built in such a manner that they block any potential risk of injuries.

Online physical training and yoga sessions: The many precautionary norms of COVID-19 forced progressive fit tech companies to refurbish themselves. They started using live online classes or pre-recorded sessions to broadcast through a display attached with compact home gym equipment. These additional features made it easier for users to get informed assistance from their high-tech devices.

Fit Tech is here to stay: The pandemic brought many temporary and permanent changes in our day-to-day lives. And, the adoption of fitness technology comes in the latter category. Owing to these brand new changes, fit tech companies are increasing their Research and Development estimate to invest a minimum of 5-10% of their total budget into innovation and invention.

During the extended lockdown periods, digital technology proved not only paramount for immersive and life-like at-home digital fitness sessions but also saw an increased adoption of smartwatches, fitness trackers and health apps. Furthermore, fit tech companies vigorously provide the most high-quality, cost-effective equipment to upgrade consumers’ overall fitness and health patterns. Modern-day equipment can track a lot more than BMI index, bone mass, body water, protein intake, etc. Therefore, it is safe to assume that this contemporary development is here to stay and evolve.

(Contributed by Mr. Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer, World of Play)